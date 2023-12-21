Apple Vision Pro to be launched by February

By Sanjana Shankar Dec 21, 2023

Vision Pro is backed by an M2 chip alongside an R1 coprocessor

Apple will release its mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, by February, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The production for the device is running at "full speed" in China, with plans to have retail units ready by January's end. It is priced at $3,499 (about Rs. 2.9 lakh). Apple has even scheduled two-day training sessions for select Apple Store representatives in Cupertino in January. This will get representatives acquainted with the headset's features and customization options to guide new users.

Key features of Vision Pro

Apple launched Vision Pro at the WWDC conference in June. Vision Pro features an aluminum frame and a glass front. It houses an M2 chip alongside an R1 coprocessor. The headset gets 4K displays for each eye, five sensors, and 12 cameras. It has a passthrough mode that lets users view the real world in full color. The recent iOS 17.2 update enabled iPhone 15 Pro models to capture spatial videos, that can be played in 3D with Vision Pro.

Vision Pro customization and in-store experience

The Vision Pro headset has to be customized to fit each user's face. To help with this, Apple is developing an app that scans a person's head and suggests the right band and seal. During the training sessions, Apple Store employees will learn how to attach the headband and optional prescription lenses. To purchase the Vision Pro at an Apple Store, buyers must schedule an in-store appointment.

Preparing developers and software for Vision Pro

Developers are being told to "get ready" for the Vision Pro launch, which may involve creating software specifically for virtual and mixed reality environments or updating iPad/iPhone apps to be compatible with the headset. The new hardware will boot visionOS. Its next version is expected to arrive later in 2024 alongside regular Mac and iPhone software updates. While the timeline for the Vision Pro launch seems fixed, last-minute delays or issues could still force Apple to postpone its release.