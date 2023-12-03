Zoom videoconferencing app now available on Apple TV 4K

By Akash Pandey 09:33 pm Dec 03, 202309:33 pm

The app is available in the Apple TV App Store

Zoom, the popular video conferencing app, has now made its way to Apple TV 4K, enabling users to hold meetings through their television using a compatible iPhone or iPad. The app, known as "Zoom for Home TV," takes advantage of the Continuity Camera feature on iOS devices and is specifically designed for initiating and participating in meetings from your TV. Although not equipped with all the features present in Zoom's main applications, the TV-based app does possess some noteworthy functionalities.

iPhone/iPad should have latest OS version

To use Zoom on Apple TV 4K using the Continuity Camera feature, an iPhone or iPad running the latest iOS/iPad version is needed. Users can display their device's camera feed directly on the Apple TV without needing any special mount, stand, or other accessories. Moreover, smart iOS features like Center Stage help keep the camera focused on the person speaking, ensuring a smooth video conferencing experience.

App offers several additional features

The Zoom app for Apple TV comes with various features, including calendar integration that displays shortcuts to upcoming scheduled meetings in an easy-to-access view. Users can start or join meetings with video and audio, see in-meeting chats, invite friends and colleagues to join, and even be assigned to a breakout room. The app is available for free in the Apple TV App Store but requires a Zoom account to use.