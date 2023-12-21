How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for December 21



By Sanjana Shankar 09:09 am Dec 21, 2023

The redeem codes are valid for a limited duration

Garena Free Fire MAX has released its redeem codes for today. Players can use these codes to obtain various freebies, including skins, weapons, diamonds, protective gear, loot crates and characters, to advance in the game. The redeem codes, which comprise numbers and alphabets, are updated daily. They are valid for a limited duration and expire 12-18 hours after release.

Check out the codes for today

FYHJTY7UKJT678U4, FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK, FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH, F6U7ITKJGYUJF6YU. FKY89OLKJFH56GRG, FUTYJT5I78OI5CF2, FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI, FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT. FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP, FDYHGBNE5RDTGE87, FRJNTR67UH675Y4E, FKJIT67UWEYHT4H4. FRYHGVTWFBUE45HS, FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI, FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK, FYHJMKRT76HYR56C. F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57, FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3.

Steps to redeem the codes and win rewards

Visit the game's official rewards redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in using your registered account such as Google, Apple, X, or Facebook. A list of codes will appear on your screen. Copy any of the codes and paste them into the dialogue box. Click 'Submit' and then hit 'Confirm.' After every successful redemption, the rewards will be delivered to your game's mailbox, where they can be used at your convenience.