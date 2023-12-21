December's Cold Moon: All about 2023's last full moon

December's Cold Moon: All about 2023's last full moon

By Sanjana Shankar 03:10 am Dec 21, 2023

The Cold Moon is the 13th and final full moon of 2023

The final full moon of 2023, dubbed the Cold Moon, will light up the night sky on December 26. The Moon will appear full on Christmas, adding a celestial touch to holiday festivities. The term Cold Moon signifies the chilly weather that typically accompanies this season. Additionally, stargazers can catch a glimpse of three planets, namely Saturn, Jupiter, and Venus, without any special equipment. The December full moon is the 13th one of this year.

December's full moon shines longer than others

Full moons occur when the Sun and the Moon are aligned on opposite ends of the Earth, and this happens every 29.5 days. In the Northern Hemisphere's winter, the Moon is visible for longer periods due to shorter days, and it also rises higher. Conversely, the Southern Hemisphere experiences shorter visibility. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, December's full moon shines over the horizon for longer than most full moons.

Cold Moon amidst bright constellations

As the Cold Moon ascends, it will be surrounded by some of the season's most brilliant constellations. In the Northern Hemisphere, the Moon will rise in Gemini, the Twins constellation. Throughout the night, it will gradually move closer to Castor. Encircling the full moon, stargazers can spot Auriga, Orion, and Taurus, the iconic constellations of the winter sky. In the Southern Hemisphere, the Moon will appear "upside down" and be accompanied by different constellations.

How to view the planets?

On December 26, Saturn will be visible in the south-southwest night sky, followed by Jupiter in the southeast sky. Both these planets can be easily identified by their steady, bright light, as they don't twinkle like stars do. Venus will then make its entrance and will be visible until sunrise. Mars and Mercury will both rise before dawn but will not be visible in the solar glare. To get the best views, use stargazing apps like Stellarium.

Additional names for December's full moon

December's full moon has been given various names by different indigenous tribes, often relating to cold and snowy conditions. It's also called Long Night Moon, as it occurs near the winter solstice, the year's longest night. Other names include Moon of the Popping Trees, Snow Moon, Oak Moon, and Winter Maker Moon. In 2024, we will see 12 full moons, starting with one on January 25. It will be called the Wolf Moon.