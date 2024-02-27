OPPO's AndesGPT AI assistant is integrated into the Air Glass 3 XR

MWC 2024: OPPO showcases AI-powered smart glasses

What's the story OPPO has unveiled a working prototype of its Air Glass 3 XR smart glasses at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. This lightweight, 50-gram wearable is the next step in AI-integrated products, making AI usage more accessible and user-friendly. The Air Glass 3 XR's full-color display provides visuals that rival other devices in its class, like the Xreal Air 2 Ultra.

Display and design

Air Glass 3 XR offers a comfortable viewing experience

The Air Glass 3 XR boasts a high-quality resin waveguide with a 1.70 refractive index and brightness levels up to 1,000-nits, offering a clear and comfortable viewing experience. OPPO aims to deliver an experience similar to wearing regular glasses while offering the best full-color display available. The Air Glass 3 XR's reveal comes at a time when the Apple Vision Pro, Meta's Quest 3 headset and Ray-Ban glasses, and other smart wearables are gaining traction in the AR/VR market.

AI integration

AndesGPT AI assistant integration and touch interaction

OPPO's AndesGPT AI assistant is integrated into the Air Glass 3 XR, enabling voice commands and touch interactions for users. This allows for easy control of music, phone calls, information access, and photo browsing with simple commands or swipes. The device also supports touch interaction for added convenience. To enhance noise isolation and produce high-quality audio output, OPPO has strategically incorporated four microphones into the design.

Future plans

OPPO wants to add several AI features to smartphones

Alongside the Air Glass 3 XR prototype, OPPO announced plans to introduce various generative AI features to its Reno11 and Find N3 series phones, including an AI Eraser for photos. As more advanced versions of products like OPPO's Glasses enter the market, customer feedback will be crucial in refining and adapting these devices to the ever-changing technology landscape.