Not all codes will work in your region due to server restrictions

Garena Free Fire MAX: Check redeem codes for February 27

By Akash Pandey 09:35 am Feb 27, 202409:35 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has released a new set of codes today, offering players the opportunity to collect diamonds, vouchers, and various in-game rewards for free. These time-sensitive codes, accessible for a span of 12 to 18 hours, inject an added dose of thrill into the gaming experience. Boasting stunning visuals, innovative elements, and engaging gameplay, the game maintains its appeal.

Codes

Check out today's codes

The redeem codes for February 27 are: FVBERFJUVYTSRF4, FIRUYHGFBCNI8S7, FWUYEGTBRTGNBK, F8FXTHR8KIUHWG4 FCAKI7W63T4FVR5, FBTFJVI8C7Y6SFE, FBRTJKGUVHYRGRT, FGBVTYGHU76T4RE FGBW3REGFBI7345, FJ8FG7BSJU6YT3R, FFEVDBHUA7Q6TGH, FERTY9IHKBOV98U FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3, FGT5RFVDERFVSER, FJUYHGRBFNKYTG4, FB5TGIVUYTSRFVB, F45NJTKYOHJV7HN

Redemption process

How to unlock in-game items?

To redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes, visit the official redemption site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, sign in into the game, input any redeem code into the dialog box, and click the "Confirm" button. Once you have redeemed a code, the associated reward will show up in your account within a day. Be sure to log in daily to claim new codes.