Usage

Interoperability will be a boon

The DMA mandates companies like WhatsApp to allow users to communicate across different apps. This means that users will soon be able to chat with others on WhatsApp using alternative messaging apps, such as Signal. Interoperability enables individuals using different messaging apps to send messages to WhatsApp users, even without a WhatsApp account. This promotes more diverse and inclusive communication channels, ultimately improving the user experience.

Security

Users can expect end-to-end encryption

Users will have control over this interoperability feature, as they must manually enable the service and can choose to opt-out, as outlined in Article 7 of the DMA regulations. Moreover, end-to-end encryption must be maintained in interoperable messaging systems, ensuring a high level of security for users participating in cross-platform communication. This guarantees that users' privacy will not be jeopardized when utilizing third-party chat support on WhatsApp.

Timeline

What about its availability?

As of now, the third-party chat support feature is still being developed for the iOS version of WhatsApp. The precise release date for this feature is yet to be announced, but it will be included in a future app update.