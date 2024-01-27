Codes

Check out today's redeem codes

Here are the redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX on Saturday (January 27). Use these to access a range of in-game rewards and enhance your gaming journey. 3IBBMSL7AK8G, FF7MUY4ME6SC, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, WEYVGQC3CT8Q, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, X99TK56XDJ4X B3G7A22TWDR7X, PCNF5CQBAJLK, FFSJEURYFH6GBDNE, F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7 F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF, F5M6NMYKHGIO867U, FYTGFVAQ2U34Y6TR, FHNSJUA65RQ2FDCV F4J5TGY6TGSBN34J, F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ, FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U, F6HGGFBCNJ3NRTGR

Steps

How to unlock in-game items?

To claim Garena Free Fire MAX codes, head to the official rewards redemption site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Sign in with your credentials. Copy the redeem codes and paste them into the provided text box, then click the confirm button. A dialogue box will appear for verification. Once the codes are successfully redeemed, players can find their rewards in the in-game mail section within 24 hours.