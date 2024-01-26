Display and design

Let's look at the highlights of the gaming-centric phone

The ROG Phone 8 Pro features a top-centered punch-hole, IP68-rated dust and water resistance, and a fingerprint scanner beneath the display. On the rear side, there is a camera protrusion and a customizable mini-LED matrix that showcases pre-set or user-defined animations. The phone flaunts a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED panel with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 2,500-nits of peak brightness, and 720Hz touch response rate. The display is protected by Gorilla Glas Victus 2.

Camera and processing

The device packs latest hardware

The ROG Phone 8 Pro features a 50MP (Sony IMX890) main camera with 6-axis Gimbal stabilization. The 13MP ultra-wide and 32MP (OIS, 3x) telephoto cameras complete the rear setup. Up front, there is a 32MP camera for selfies. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset powers the phone, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. On the software-front, it runs Android 14-based ROG UI and draws fuel from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 65W wired and 15W Qi-wireless charging.

Verdict

Should you consider the ROG Phone 8 Pro?

ASUS has vastly improved the ROG Phone series by incorporating several useful features. The ROG Phone 8 Pro boasts an IP68 rating, an improved display, a more practical camera setup, and the added convenience of wireless charging. For those with a generous budget, the ROG Phone 8 Pro is a good buy. Alternatively, consider the OnePlus 12R, which offers solid performance at one-third of the price.