Apple Podcasts to offer auto-generated transcripts with iOS 17.4 update
Apple Podcasts is getting support for auto-generated transcripts in the upcoming iOS 17.4 update, making it easier for users to search and navigate through podcast episodes. The transcripts will cover English, German, French, and Spanish-language podcasts in over 170 countries and regions. The feature will let users search for specific words and phrases within the transcripts and jump straight to the relevant part of the podcast episode. It is currently available for beta users of iOS 17.4 update.
Accessing transcripts and live highlighting
To use the transcript feature, tap the new "quote" icon in the bottom toolbar of the "Now Playing" screen in Apple Podcasts app. As an episode plays, each word will be highlighted, making it easy to follow along. Users can also tap anywhere in the live transcript to start listening at that specific point. Plus, a plaintext version of the transcript can be viewed without listening to the episode by tapping and holding on an episode and choosing "View Transcript."
Podcasters can edit or provide their own transcripts
While Apple's software will auto-generate transcripts, podcasters have the option to provide their own or download and edit one of Apple's auto-generated transcripts. However, Apple Podcasts won't display segments of audio that have changed since the original transcription due to dynamically inserted audio. Also, music lyrics won't be displayed in the transcripts. Podcasters can learn in detail about transcripts and custom settings on the 'Apple Podcasts for Creators' website.
iOS 17.4 update expected by March with additional changes
The iOS 17.4 update, which includes podcast transcripts, is expected to roll out by March. Besides this feature, major changes will be implemented in the European Union to comply with the bloc's new Digital Markets Act. These changes will introduce alternative app stores and sideloading, for which, Apple may charge users, as well as browser engines other than Apple's own WebKit. The update aims to enhance user experience and ensure compliance with new regulations in the European Union.