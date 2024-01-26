How to use?

Accessing transcripts and live highlighting

To use the transcript feature, tap the new "quote" icon in the bottom toolbar of the "Now Playing" screen in Apple Podcasts app. As an episode plays, each word will be highlighted, making it easy to follow along. Users can also tap anywhere in the live transcript to start listening at that specific point. Plus, a plaintext version of the transcript can be viewed without listening to the episode by tapping and holding on an episode and choosing "View Transcript."

Seamless customization

Podcasters can edit or provide their own transcripts

While Apple's software will auto-generate transcripts, podcasters have the option to provide their own or download and edit one of Apple's auto-generated transcripts. However, Apple Podcasts won't display segments of audio that have changed since the original transcription due to dynamically inserted audio. Also, music lyrics won't be displayed in the transcripts. Podcasters can learn in detail about transcripts and custom settings on the 'Apple Podcasts for Creators' website.

Update rollout

iOS 17.4 update expected by March with additional changes

The iOS 17.4 update, which includes podcast transcripts, is expected to roll out by March. Besides this feature, major changes will be implemented in the European Union to comply with the bloc's new Digital Markets Act. These changes will introduce alternative app stores and sideloading, for which, Apple may charge users, as well as browser engines other than Apple's own WebKit. The update aims to enhance user experience and ensure compliance with new regulations in the European Union.