Legal

New US App Store policies and developer commissions

In the US, Apple has updated its rules for developers, allowing in-app purchases that don't go through the App Store's billing system. However, developers still need to pay a 27% commission on purchases made outside the App Store, while smaller developers are charged 12%. Apple also reserves the right to audit developers' records to ensure they follow the rules. This has drawn criticism from Spotify, Epic Games, and other developers who have opposed the App Store's strict regulations and fees.

Changes

Spotify and Meta prepare for EU's DMA

While Apple hasn't revealed its plan to comply with the DMA yet, companies like Spotify and Meta are getting ready. Spotify has given a sneak peek of what its European app will appear like once users can pay for subscriptions as well as audiobooks within the app. Meanwhile, Meta is said to be working on "Project Neon," which would let it distribute developers' apps through Facebook ads, potentially competing more directly with the App Store in Europe.

Others

What about Microsoft?

Microsoft also wants to build its own mobile games store, to break the duopoly of Apple and Google in the marketplace. EU's new DMA might just make it possible. Customers might soon be able to experience Xbox and other content from Microsoft and its third-party partners "across any screen where someone would want to play."