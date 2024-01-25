Process

How does the service work?

To access this convenient ticketing option, passengers have to provide their phone numbers at the ticket counter, and specify their destination and number of tickets required. Next, they have to enter their phone numbers into a keypad connected to a computer. A QR code is sent to their WhatsApp, allowing for easy payment via cash or card. CMRL Managing Director M. A. Siddique believes this service will streamline the ticketing process and make it more accessible for occasional metro users.

Safety

Payment on WhatsApp is completely secure

This payment transaction for QR codes on WhatsApp is completely secure. Chennai Metro claims that the passenger mobile numbers used for payments are not stored on its servers. This ensures the data privacy of the passengers.

Choices

Environmental benefits and other ticketing options

This new service offers convenience and supports Chennai Metro's commitment to environmental sustainability. Currently, ticket issuance consumes around four tons of paper per month, and this WhatsApp-based system aims to reduce that amount. Passengers can also purchase metro tickets via PhonePe, Paytm, mobile apps, smart cards, and NCMC cards. Chennai Metro has phased out paper QR tickets. It only issues tokens during emergencies when system disruptions occur.