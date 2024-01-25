Problem

Reports of crashing issues on various platforms

The YouTube app crashing issue has been discussed on various platforms, such as the YouTube subreddit, Google's forums, and X. Tech enthusiast Artem Russakovski shared his experience on X. He stated, "Is anyone else in the past few weeks experiencing this annoying issue with YouTube for Android where it loads the video and starts playing, but none of the UI ever shows up, and then the app throws an ANR (application not responding)?"

Devices

These handsets seem to be affected

Going by the comments on Russakovski's post, the YouTube crashing issue is restricted to select handsets. They include the Google Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Other devices may also have been affected.

Solution

Temporary fixes

For those still facing this issue, options include uninstalling YouTube app updates or installing the latest beta version. However, the official beta program is presently full, leaving sideloading as the only available option. Complaints about the crashing issue began about a week ago but have seemingly subsided now. It remains uncertain which version of the app is causing the problem, but it seems that newer versions may have resolved it.