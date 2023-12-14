iQOO 12 now on sale in India: Check offers

Technology

By Sanjana Shankar 02:00 pm Dec 14, 202302:00 pm

The device starts at Rs. 52,999 for the 12GB/ 256GB model

iQOO's latest flagship, the iQOO 12, is now available for purchase in India. It is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered smartphone in the country. The device starts at Rs. 52,999 for the 12GB/ 256GB model and is available on Amazon. It comes in Legend (White) and Alpha (Black) colors. As for the highlights, the smartphone offers a 144Hz LTPO AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Pricing and launch offers

iQOO 12 costs Rs. 57,999 for the higher-end 16GB/512GB version, and the company is offering some enticing deals. Buyers can snag a flat Rs. 3,000 instant discount with HDFC/ ICICI bank cards or up to Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus when trading in an old smartphone. However, only one of these offers can be used. Plus, a Rs. 1,000 e-store voucher is available for purchases made on iQOO's platform. Further, iQOO is offering a 6-month extended warranty on the smartphone.

Display and performance

The iQOO 12 has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, 3,000-nits of maximum brightness and 2,160Hz PWM Dimming. It supports Wet Touch technology, which optimizes touch controls when the display is wet. It gets an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, an iQOO SuperComputing Chip Q1, and packs up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.10mm thick and weighs 203.7g.

Camera and battery specifications

The iQOO 12's camera game is strong, sporting a triple-rear camera setup with a 50MP primary snapper, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Up front, there's a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Connectivity options

The iQOO 12 supports dual-SIMs, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and NavIC. It also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers with HiFi audio. The device runs on Android 14-based FunTouchOS 14 and will get three Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates. For crisp haptics, it has an X-axis linear motor and 4D game vibration.