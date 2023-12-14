Lava Yuva 3 Pro debuts in India at Rs. 9,000

Lava Yuva 3 Pro debuts in India at Rs. 9,000

By Sanjana Shankar 01:17 pm Dec 14, 202301:17 pm

The handset comes in three colors

Lava has launched the Yuva 3 Pro in India, expanding its affordable smartphone range. As for the highlights, the new device boasts a premium glass design, a 90Hz display, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Priced at Rs. 8,999, this budget-friendly device comes in a single 8GB/128GB variant. It's available in Desert Gold, Forest Viridian, and Meadow Purple shades from the Lava e-store or offline retailers across India.

Display and battery details

The Lava Yuva 3 Pro features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 269ppi pixel density, along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 processor and 8GB RAM. Plus, it supports 8GB virtual RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 512GB. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The charger comes in the package.

Camera specifications

The Yuva 3 Pro has a dual rear camera module with a 50MP primary sensor. The secondary camera's resolution remains undisclosed. Up front, there's an 8MP snapper. The device runs on Android 13 and offers an ad-free, sans-bloatware software experience. It's set to receive two years of security updates. Connectivity features include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lava provides free at-home service for Yuva 3 Pro customers during the warranty period.