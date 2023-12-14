Update Aadhaar details online free till March 14: Here's how

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Update Aadhaar details online free till March 14: Here's how

By Sanjana Shankar 12:54 pm Dec 14, 202312:54 pm

The deadline to update Aadhaar has been extended three months

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline to update Aadhaar card details for free, to March 14, 2024. Previously set for December 14, 2023, the extension comes in response to a positive public reaction. The free online update service is available through the myAadhaar portal at (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/). Users can update their Aadhaar offline as well and that requires a visit to an Aadhaar center, where a service fee of Rs. 50 will be charged.

2/3

What details can be updated?

To use the free online updation service, users must upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents on the official website. Users can revalidate their demographic details like name, date of birth, and address, especially if their Aadhaar was issued ten years ago and was not updated after that. The list of acceptable identity and address documents will be available on the official website.

3/3

Steps to update address online

To update your Aadhaar card details online, head to the self-service update portal at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/portal. Click on "Document update," log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Follow the prompts to enter your new address and upload a scanned copy of your address proof document. After submitting the update request, a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated. You can check the status of your update using this URN.