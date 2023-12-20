Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today: How to redeem

1/3

Technology 1 min read

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today: How to redeem

By Sanjana Shankar 09:23 am Dec 20, 202309:23 am

Each redeem code is valid only once

Garena Free Fire MAX, the enhanced version of Free Fire, delivers high-quality graphics for an immersive gaming experience. To elevate the gaming experience, the developers consistently release new alphanumeric codes that players can use to unlock rewards and advance through different levels. These additional in-game rewards include pets, costumes, weapons, skins, and protective gear, among others. The redeem codes for December 20 are now up for grabs.

2/3

These are today's codes

Each code can be used only once. You will have to redeem the codes in time because they expire in 12-18 hours. The codes mentioned below are fresh and can help you gain in-game rewards. F6TYJHUT67YJU56U, FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP, FUTYJT51780178F2, F6T78KJHGSERFF87. FDYGTH6R567UE56K, FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI, FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT, FYHJTY7UKJT678U4, FKY89OLKJFH56GRG.

3/3

How to redeem the codes

First head to the official redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Sign in to your gaming account using your Facebook, Google, X, or VK ID. Copy and paste the redeem codes into the designated text field, click 'Confirm' and then select 'Ok.' After every successful redemption, the rewards will be delivered to the in-game mail section within 24 hours.