'Publish list of 65 lakh deleted voters': SC tells ECI 

The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish a district-wise list of around 65 lakh voters who have been omitted from Bihar 's draft electoral roll. The list, which was prepared after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, should be published on the websites of District Electoral Officers by Tuesday (August 19) in searchable format, the court said. The court also said that reasons for deletion, like death, migration, and double registration, should be specified.

Transparency importance Court questions reliance on political parties The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, stressed that disclosing this information would boost "voter confidence" in the electoral process. The court questioned why voters should rely on political parties to know their status and suggested a more transparent approach through the internet. "Why don't you take an additional step of putting it up on website, clearly identifying persons who are not there, with reasons, so that they can take remedial measures?" Justice Bagchi asked.

Aadhaar inclusion Acceptable documents for claims expanded The court also directed the ECI to include Aadhaar cards as an acceptable document for voters to submit their claims for inclusion in the final list. This is in addition to the 11 documents already specified by the ECI. "Your list of 11 documents seems citizen-friendly, but Aadhaar and EPIC are readily available...your notice can say that those who have not submitted so far, they can submit their Aadhaar and EPIC also," Justice Bagchi said.