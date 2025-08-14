Rajasthan to make Sanskrit compulsory in pre-primary schools India Aug 14, 2025

Rajasthan is about to become the first Indian state where Sanskrit will be a compulsory subject for pre-primary kids.

The BJP-led government's plan just needs the cabinet's green light, and then classes will roll out.

Priyanka Jodhawat, who heads the state's Sanskrit education department, says everything is ready to go once approval comes through.