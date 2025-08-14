Rajasthan to make Sanskrit compulsory in pre-primary schools
Rajasthan is about to become the first Indian state where Sanskrit will be a compulsory subject for pre-primary kids.
The BJP-led government's plan just needs the cabinet's green light, and then classes will roll out.
Priyanka Jodhawat, who heads the state's Sanskrit education department, says everything is ready to go once approval comes through.
Comic books to aid learning
The rollout starts with 757 pre-primary Sanskrit schools, and next year, it'll reach over 1,600 more schools—including Mahatma Gandhi English Medium and PM-Shree Schools.
To make things fun and easy for young learners, three comic-style books (already approved by national and state boards) have been created to teach basic Sanskrit words and grammar.
These resources were officially launched on June 28 as part of Rajasthan's push to bring Sanskrit into everyday learning for kids.