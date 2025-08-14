Next Article
70-year-old man rapes, impregnates 15-year-old granddaughter; puts baby up for adoption
In Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, a 70-year-old man was arrested for raping his minor granddaughter while she was caring for her step-grandmother.
The survivor became pregnant and gave birth; the accused reportedly put the baby up for adoption.
Accused in judicial custody; search on for newborn
Afraid of threats from her step-grandfather, the girl stayed silent at first but eventually confided in her stepmother. This led to a police complaint by her uncle.
The accused is now in judicial custody. Police have conducted medical exams for evidence and are actively searching for the newborn placed for adoption.
The investigation is ongoing to ensure both the girl's safety and to locate the child.