1,090 personnel awarded gallantry, service medals on Independence Day

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that a total of 1,090 personnel from various services have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on Independence Day 2025. The awards were given to police, fire service, home guard and civil defense (HG&CD), and correctional services personnel for their exceptional bravery and distinguished service. The medals are divided into three categories: Medal for Gallantry (GM), President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

Gallantry awards GM awarded to 233 personnel The GM was awarded to 233 personnel, including 226 police officers, six fire service members, and one HG&CD member. The award is given for "rare conspicuous act of gallantry and conspicuous act of gallantry" in saving lives or property with risk involved. Of the awardees, 152 are from Jammu and Kashmir region, 54 from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, three from Northeast India, and 24 from other regions.

Distinguished service PSM given to 99 personnel The PSM was awarded to 99 personnel for maintaining a "special distinguished record in service." This includes 89 police officers, five fire service members, three HG&CD members, and two correctional service personnel. The MSM was awarded to 758 personnel for "valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty." Among the awardees, 635 are from police service, 51 from fire service, 41 from HG&CD, and 31 from correctional services.