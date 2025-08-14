'Bigg Boss 19': Viewers to pick which contestant joins show

The much-anticipated 19th season of Bigg Boss , hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan , is set to premiere on August 24. This year, the show has introduced a unique twist where fans can vote for their favorite contestant to join the house. The two contenders presented to the audience are Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari. Voting is open exclusively on the JioHotstar app until August 21, 11:59pm.

Show format 'Bigg Boss 19' theme and twist This season's theme is "Bigg Boss: Iss Baar Chalegi Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar," emphasizing a democratic approach where viewers decide which contestant enters the house. The special contest, Fans Ka Faisla, empowers the audience to directly influence the show's outcome. The contestant with the most votes will be revealed during the Grand Premiere and introduced by Khan in a unique entry that is expected to change the house dynamics.

Contenders Who are Badesha, Tiwari? Badesha is the brother of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, while Tiwari is a popular YouTuber with over 18 million subscribers. Speaking about his participation, Badesha said he was ready to bring an "unfiltered, unpredictable" energy to the show. On the other hand, Tiwari said he was prepared to bring his wit and game to Bigg Boss.