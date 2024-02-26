It will ride on 19-inch alloy wheels

Mahindra's 5-door Thar to arrive here in Q2 FY2025

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:45 pm Feb 26, 202407:45 pm

What's the story Mahindra is gearing up to launch its much-awaited five-door Thar SUV in India in Q2 FY2025. It will rival the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. This new model will promise more features than its three-door counterpart, boasting a larger wheelbase for increased cabin space and both petrol and diesel engine options. The five-door Thar is being designed to appeal to a broader audience seeking a versatile SUV with enhanced features and space.

Specs

Design and features of the five-door Thar

The upcoming SUV will showcase a new radiator grille at the front, LED headlights with DRLs, 19-inch alloy wheels, and two extra seats in the third row. Spy shots have revealed a larger infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, a 360-degree camera, a single-pane sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a digital instrument cluster. Other highlights will include a rear center armrest, an electric fuel lid opener, and front parking sensors.

Performance

Powertrain options

Under the hood, the five-door Thar is expected to offer a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine producing 200hp of power and 380Nm of torque. A 2.2-liter diesel mill generating 172hp of power and 400Nm of torque is also expected. Transmission options are likely to include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter gearbox.

Cost

How much will it cost?

Mahindra will disclose the pricing and availability information of the five-door Thar in India at the time of launch. However, the vehicle is estimated to sport a price figure of around Rs. 15-16 lakh (ex-showroom).