Maruti offering over Rs. 1L discount on MY2023 Vitara, Fronx

Feb 26, 2024

What's the story Maruti Suzuki dealerships are offering enticing discounts on models like the Jimny, Fronx, and Grand Vitara, especially on unsold MY2023 vehicles. This comes as a result of high inventory levels due to the company's aggressive stock pushing in the final months of 2023, which didn't lead to a significant increase in retail sales. To boost sales, dealers are now implementing aggressive year-end promotions and appealing consumer offers.

Reasons behind high discounts and liquidity issues

Dealers throughout the country are struggling with large amounts of unsold MY2023 inventory. This is causing liquidity problems and preventing them from acquiring new MY2024 models. To encourage sales, Maruti dealers are providing an extra Rs. 50,000 cash discount on all cars on top of the official benefits. This means customers can save at least Rs. 1.30 lakh on the ﻿Grand Vitara hybrid and turbo-petrol Fronx variants.

Discounts on other models

MY2023 Ignis and Ciaz models are listed with discounts of Rs. 61,000 and Rs. 48,000, respectively. However, real-world checks reveal that both have over Rs. 1 lakh in discounts at many locations. The greatest savings are on MY2023 Jimny, with official discounts of Rs. 1.50 lakh and an extra Rs. 50,000 offered by dealers. However, discounted MY2023 Jimny stocks are limited, as most units have been purchased by buyers for around Rs. 3.5 lakh less than the original sticker price.

How much do they cost?

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny starts at Rs. 12.74 lakh, while the Fronx carries a starting price tag of Rs. 7.51 lakh. Finally, the Grand Vitara begins at Rs. 10.8 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).