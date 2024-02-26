The bikes are now up to Rs. 9,000 costlier

Bajaj launches 2024 Pulsar NS160 and NS200: Check prices, features

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:48 pm Feb 26, 2024

What's the story Bajaj Auto has finally launched its 2024 Pulsar NS160 and NS200 models in India. To recall, the two motorcycles broke cover earlier this month. These updated bikes feature tweaked design elements and a Bluetooth-enabled LCD dashboard, breathing new life into the NS series. The NS160 now costs Rs. 9,000 more, while the NS200's price has risen by Rs. 8,000.

Facilities

New features and styling updates

Notable upgrades for both the Pulsar NS160 and NS200 include a new LED headlight with lightning bolt-shaped DRLs, and an LCD dashboard, first seen on the updated Pulsar N150 and N160. The NS200 boasts LED lighting throughout, sharing LED indicators with the Pulsar N250. The digital dashboard enables users to connect to their smartphones for notifications.

Engine

What about performance?

In India, the Pulsar NS160 draws power from a 160cc, fuel-injected engine that makes 17hp of power and 14.6Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Meanwhile, the Pulsar NS200 is fueled by a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill that puts out 24.13hp of power and 18.74Nm of torque. A 6-speed gearbox handles transmission duties.

Cost

Competition and pricing

The Pulsar NS160, now priced at Rs. 1.46 lakh, competes with the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (Rs. 1.24-1.38 lakh) and the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V (Rs. 1.27-1.37 lakh). Meanwhile, the Pulsar NS200, at Rs. 1.55 lakh, faces competition from the Honda Hornet 2.0 (Rs. 1.39 lakh) and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (Rs. 1.47 lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.