It gets a 6-speed DCT gearbox

Jeep Avenger 4xe SUV breaks cover with hybrid power, all-wheel-drive

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:13 pm Feb 26, 202401:13 pm

What's the story Jeep has unveiled a cutting-edge 4xe model for the Avenger, featuring hybrid power and all-wheel drive for the first time. The Avenger initially hit the market as a pure electric vehicle (EV) in mid-2023, followed by a more affordable petrol version with front-wheel drive. The Avenger 4xe aims to provide a sustainable 4x4 driving feel while remaining accessible to European customers.

Next Article

Specs

Powertrain and off-road performance

The powertrain of the Avenger 4xe combines a 134hp petrol engine and a six-speed DCT gearbox. There is also an electric motor on each axle, producing 28hp each, and another motor in the gearbox. This configuration offers "unparalleled traction and off-road performance" while enabling low-speed engine-off driving. Jeep claims it can put out up to 1,898Nm of torque at the rear wheels. This is done by multiplying motor torque through gear ratios.

Specialty

Unique offering in the UK market

What sets the Jeep Avenger 4xe apart in the UK market is its four-wheel-drive, combustion-powered option. Its closest rivals, such as the Renault Captur, Ford Puma, Nissan Juke, and Volkswagen T-Cross, only offer front-wheel-drive. Jeep's European chief, Eric Laforge, stated: "The new Jeep Avenger 4xe represents a turning point for the brand... The result is an unparalleled capability for a more dynamic driving experience. The new Avenger 4xe is completing the brand's offering of 4x4 SUV in all segments."

Cost

What about its pricing?

The pricing details of the Jeep Avenger 4xe in the UK are yet to be disclosed. However, for reference, the standard model begins at £23,600 (around Rs. 24.8 lakh) in the country.