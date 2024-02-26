The car has an ADAS suite

SKODA to launch ENYAQ iV electric SUV in India tomorrow

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:42 pm Feb 26, 202412:42 pm

What's the story SKODA will launch its first electric car in India, the ENYAQ iV electric SUV, tomorrow (February 27). Showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo last month, the ENYAQ iV marks the company's foray into the premium electric vehicle category on our shores. Initially, the ENYAQ iV will be introduced as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), with local manufacturing dependent on demand.

Next Article

Features

ENYAQ's design and platform

Built on SKODA's MEB platform, designed specifically for electric vehicles, the ENYAQ iV shares its underpinnings with the Volkswagen ID.4 and Audi Q4 e-tron. Measuring 4,648mm long, 1,877mm wide, and 1,618mm tall, the ENYAQ boasts a roomy cabin with a two-row layout. Its design includes an illuminated grille, sweptback LED headlights, contrast black inserts, aero-inspired alloy wheels, wrap-around two-piece LED taillamps, and a shark-fin antenna.

Specs

Advanced features and specifications

The ENYAQ comes packed with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite, leatherette upholstery, digital screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel, and a 360-degree camera. The anticipated Indian variant, ENYAQ 80, features a single electric motor on the rear axle that delivers a maximum power output of 282hp/310Nm. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds, and offers a range of over 500km on a single charge.

Cost

Pricing and competition

In India, the SKODA ENYAQ iV competes with vehicles such as the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. It is expected to have a starting price above Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores.

Poll