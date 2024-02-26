SKODA to launch ENYAQ iV electric SUV in India tomorrow
SKODA will launch its first electric car in India, the ENYAQ iV electric SUV, tomorrow (February 27). Showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo last month, the ENYAQ iV marks the company's foray into the premium electric vehicle category on our shores. Initially, the ENYAQ iV will be introduced as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), with local manufacturing dependent on demand.
ENYAQ's design and platform
Built on SKODA's MEB platform, designed specifically for electric vehicles, the ENYAQ iV shares its underpinnings with the Volkswagen ID.4 and Audi Q4 e-tron. Measuring 4,648mm long, 1,877mm wide, and 1,618mm tall, the ENYAQ boasts a roomy cabin with a two-row layout. Its design includes an illuminated grille, sweptback LED headlights, contrast black inserts, aero-inspired alloy wheels, wrap-around two-piece LED taillamps, and a shark-fin antenna.
Advanced features and specifications
The ENYAQ comes packed with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite, leatherette upholstery, digital screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel, and a 360-degree camera. The anticipated Indian variant, ENYAQ 80, features a single electric motor on the rear axle that delivers a maximum power output of 282hp/310Nm. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds, and offers a range of over 500km on a single charge.
Pricing and competition
In India, the SKODA ENYAQ iV competes with vehicles such as the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. It is expected to have a starting price above Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores.