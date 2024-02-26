It has a top speed of 309.19km/h

Everything we know about BYD's YangWang U9 electric supercar

What's the story Chinese EV powerhouse BYD has unveiled its first-ever electric supercar, the YangWang U9. It has been designed to compete with renowned brands like Ferrari and Lamborghini. With a price tag of CNY 1.68 million (around Rs. 2 crore), the high-performance car will initially be available in China before expanding to other global markets. The U9 boasts an impressive top speed of 309.19km/h, and can zoom from 0-100km/h in a mere 2.36 seconds.

The YangWang U9's performance is on par with some Italian supercars, even surpassing certain 12-cylinder engine models. The vehicle features four electric motors, each producing a maximum power of 322hp, resulting in a combined peak power of 1,287hp. BYD Chairperson Wang Chuanfu said, "YangWang will be a leader in our automobile segment by adopting advanced technology."

BYD's innovative Blade Battery technology enables quicker cooling and supports ultra-fast charging of up to 500kW. The YangWang U9 also incorporates dual charging tech with twin charging guns, allowing it to charge from 30% to 80% in just 10 minutes. According to the automaker, the supercar can travel up to 450km on a single charge.

The futuristic design of the YangWang U9 features gullwing doors and sleek LED headlights. The car measures 4,966mm long, 2,029mm wide, and 1,295mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,900mm. It also includes all-wheel-drive technology for independent control of all four wheels, ensuring stability and safety. Moreover, the supercar is packed with 12 active and passive aerodynamic packages to minimize drag coefficient and improve heat dissipation efficiency.