Hyundai AURA becomes costlier in India: Top alternatives to buy

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Jan 15, 202412:05 am

Hyundai AURA rolls on 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Hyundai has increased the prices of its popular sedan, the AURA, in India by up to Rs. 7,900. Except for the S variant in the CNG guise, all other trims are now costlier by Rs. 4,900, taking its starting price to Rs. 6.48 lakh. While Hyundai is offering discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 this January, here are some options to consider instead.

Firstly, let's take a look at Hyundai AURA

The AURA follows Hyundai's parametric design philosophy and sports projector headlamps, a sculpted hood, a blacked-out grille, a sloping roofline, 15-inch designer wheels, and wrap-around taillights. Inside, it gets five seats with premium upholstery, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and six airbags. It is backed by a 1.2-liter engine that generates 83hp/113.8Nm in petrol form and 69hp/95.2Nm in CNG guise.

Tata Punch: Price starts at Rs. 6 lakh

The Tata Punch has a typical SUV stance and flaunts projector headlights, a muscular bonnet, roof rails, a wide air dam, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Its spacious cabin has a quirky two-tone dashboard, keyless entry, manual AC controls, a digital instrument cluster, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with wireless connectivity options. Powering the SUV is a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine (85hp/113Nm).

Renault Kiger: Price currently begins at Rs. 6 lakh

Renault Kiger flaunts "tri-octa pure vision" LED headlights, a clamshell bonnet, roof rails, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels with inserts. Inside, the five-seater cabin has an automatic climate control with an air purifier, ambient lighting, a digital driver's display, an 8.0-inch infotainment system, ESC, and four airbags. It draws power from a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine (71hp/96Nm) and a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol unit (98.63hp/160Nm).

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Price starts at Rs. 6.51 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire features a sculpted hood, blacked-out projector headlights, a chrome-surrounded grille, 15-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Its spacious five-seater cabin gets an engine start/stop button, automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and dual airbags. The compact sedan is powered by a 1.2-liter DualJet, four-cylinder, K-series engine that churns out 89hp/113Nm in petrol guise and 77hp/98Nm in CNG avatar.

Honda Amaze: Price begins at Rs. 7.16 lakh

Honda Amaze gets a broad grille with chrome applique, sweptback LED headlights with DRLs, a sloping roofline, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 15-inch dual-tone wheels. Inside, the sedan has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, a multifunctional steering wheel, dual airbags, ABS, automatic climate control, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. It runs on a 1.2-liter petrol mill that generates 88.5hp/110Nm.