Bajaj Pulsar tops October 2023 sales list of 150-200cc motorcycles

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:05 am Nov 22, 202303:05 am

Pulsar lead the segment with 32% market share

In October 2023, the Indian two-wheeler market's 150-200cc motorcycle segment, experienced a YoY increase of 0.77%, with 1,80,417 units sold. This growth can be attributed to the perfect blend of performance, style, and fuel efficiency offered by these bikes. Key players in this segment include Bajaj Auto, Yamaha, TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp, and Honda, while Suzuki and Kawasaki also contribute with a few models.

Bajaj Pulsar took the lead as the top choice in the 150-200cc category, witnessing a 15.81% sales boost and reaching 57,198 units. This accounts for a 31.70% market share among the leading motorcycles in this segment. Trailing behind was TVS Apache, with sales of 39,187 units last month, a 4.39% decrease compared to October 2022. The Apache lineup currently holds a 21.72% share in this list.

Yamaha R15 and MT-15 see positive YoY growth

Yamaha R15 and MT-15 both saw positive YoY growth in October 2023, with R15 sales surging by 22.99% to hit 12,964 units and MT-15 sales climbing by 8.70% to reach 8,736 units. However, Yamaha FZ experienced an 11.94% sales drop, settling at just 18,000 units last month. Honda Unicorn faced a staggering decline of 48.72%, with sales plummeting to a mere 16,404 units.

New launches and notable sales performances

The newly introduced Honda SP160 entered the list with 8,014 units sold last month, capturing a 4.44% share in this segment. The 2023 Honda CB200X, which debuted in September 2023, recorded a remarkable YoY sales growth of 990.36%, selling 1,810 units. Kawasaki W175, another newcomer in September this year, sold 59 units last month. In contrast, Suzuki Gixxer reported an impressive growth of 104.72%, reaching 1,953 units in October 2023.