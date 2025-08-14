Glenn Maxwell aims for this role in T20 World Cup

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is aiming for a significant role with the ball in the 2026 ﻿ICC T20 World Cup , scheduled in India and Sri Lanka. Star batter Maxwell, who bowls off-spin, has expressed interest in bowling during the first six overs, considering the subcontinent conditions. Maxwell believes that the spin-bowling conditions will help him be more effective with his new-ball bowling skills. The Australian all-rounder has been active with the ball in the ongoing South Africa T20I series.

Bowling prowess Maxwell bowls with new ball against SA Maxwell recently demonstrated his bowling skills by bowling a couple of overs with the new ball in the first two T20Is against South Africa. In the series opener, he dismissed Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the fifth over. He conceded 29 runs in his four overs. Maxwell followed this up with a two-wicket haul in the second T20I, dismissing Aiden Markram and Pretorius, but giving away 44 runs.

Stats breakdown Maxwell's impressive bowling stats As of now, Maxwell has taken 49 wickets in 123 T20Is at an average of 29.73. Notably, 16 of T20I scalps have come in the powerplay, as per ESPNcricinfo. His economy rate in this phase reads 9.28. Notably, Maxwell has also been impressive with the ball in franchise T20 cricket. He chipped in with a few crucial wickets for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025.