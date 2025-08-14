'You won't misbehave...': Irfan Pathan on Rohit Sharma's Sydney interview

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has revealed the inside story of his interview with Rohit Sharma in Sydney. Rohit, who leading India on the 2024/25 Australian tour, had opted out of the 5th and final Test. He dropped himself due to his poor form Down Under. His averaged just 6.20 on the tour, the lowest for a visiting captain in Australia (minimum five innings). During the final Test in Sydney, Rohit came out for an interview with Star Sports.

Support details Pathan's take on the interview Pathan, who interviewed Rohit in Sydney, said that the broadcasters were forced to back Rohit despite his struggles Down Under. He said that had Rohit not been the skipper, he would have been dropped by the management. "Rohit Sharma is an amazing player in white-ball cricket, but his average in the series was 6.20," Pathan said.

Interview ethics We were polite with Rohit, says Pathan Pathan clarified that while they were polite with Rohit during the interview, it was not because they were supporting him blindly. He said, "When Rohit came to interview, we were, of course, polite, and we had to show that because he was our guest." The former cricketer emphasized that their politeness was due to Rohit being a guest, and their acknowledgment of his struggles was separate from any support shown during the interview.

Do you know? Lackluster run in Australia As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit managed just 31 runs at 6.20 in the 2024/25 BGT series, which now stands as the lowest average for any touring captain in a Test series Down Under (minimum 5 innings).