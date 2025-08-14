Remembering Vece Paes: Olympic medalist and father of Leander Paes

Dr. Vece Paes, a former hockey player and father of veteran Indian tennis player, Leander Paes , has passed away at the age of 80. Dr. Paes, who suffered a multi-organ dysfunction owing to lower respiratory tract and gastrointestinal tract infections, breathed his last at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday (August 14). Dr. Paes had been suffering from advanced-stage Parkinson's disease for several years and had been bedridden for a long time due to his condition.

Athletic career Born in Goa, Dr. Paes played hockey for India Born in Goa in 1945, Dr. Paes once played as midfielder for the Indian national hockey team. He was part of the team that won the bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Notably, India defeated Netherlands in the third-place match. Dr. Paes was also with the Indian team that won bronze at the 1971 Hockey World Cup. Besides hockey, he also played football, cricket, and rugby during his sporting career.

Medical career A pioneering sports medicine expert Dr. Paes wasn't just an athlete but also a sports medicine expert. He served as the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union between 1996 and 2002. He also worked as a medical consultant for several sports organizations, including the Asian Cricket Council, the BCCI, and Indian Davis Cup team. He also set the bar high in athletic healthcare and anti-doping practices in India.

Legacy His legacy will continue to inspire athletes Dr. Paes's medical background and understanding of health challenges faced by athletes earned him widespread recognition. His work in sports medicine helped improve healthcare standards for athletes in India, making a lasting impact on the field. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of athletes and administrators alike.