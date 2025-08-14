Remembering Vece Paes: Olympic medalist and father of Leander Paes
What's the story
Dr. Vece Paes, a former hockey player and father of veteran Indian tennis player, Leander Paes, has passed away at the age of 80. Dr. Paes, who suffered a multi-organ dysfunction owing to lower respiratory tract and gastrointestinal tract infections, breathed his last at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday (August 14). Dr. Paes had been suffering from advanced-stage Parkinson's disease for several years and had been bedridden for a long time due to his condition.
Athletic career
Born in Goa, Dr. Paes played hockey for India
Born in Goa in 1945, Dr. Paes once played as midfielder for the Indian national hockey team. He was part of the team that won the bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Notably, India defeated Netherlands in the third-place match. Dr. Paes was also with the Indian team that won bronze at the 1971 Hockey World Cup. Besides hockey, he also played football, cricket, and rugby during his sporting career.
Medical career
A pioneering sports medicine expert
Dr. Paes wasn't just an athlete but also a sports medicine expert. He served as the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union between 1996 and 2002. He also worked as a medical consultant for several sports organizations, including the Asian Cricket Council, the BCCI, and Indian Davis Cup team. He also set the bar high in athletic healthcare and anti-doping practices in India.
Legacy
His legacy will continue to inspire athletes
Dr. Paes's medical background and understanding of health challenges faced by athletes earned him widespread recognition. His work in sports medicine helped improve healthcare standards for athletes in India, making a lasting impact on the field. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of athletes and administrators alike.
Leander Paes
Story of Leander Paes
Dr. Vece Paes son, Leander successfully carried his legacy forward. The latter, a veteran tennis player, has won 18 Grand Slams, more than any other tennis player in India. He has also been the top-ranked tennis star in doubles. His tally includes eight Grand Slam titles in men's doubles and 10 in mixed doubles. In 2023, Leander became the first Asian man to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.