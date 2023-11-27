SKODA KUSHAQ, SLAVIA get Elegance edition variants in India

By Akash Pandey 01:51 pm Nov 27, 202301:51 pm

SKODA SLAVIA Elegance starts at Rs. 17.52 lakh

SKODA has launched the Elegance edition for its popular KUSHAQ SUV and SLAVIA sedan in India, featuring an all-black theme and stylish upgrades. The KUSHAQ Elegance starts at Rs. 18.31 lakh and goes up to Rs. 19.51 lakh for the automatic version. Meanwhile, the SLAVIA Elegance manual is priced at Rs. 17.52 lakh, and its automatic version costs Rs. 18.92 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

What about cosmetic updates?

In addition to the new black finish, the Elegance variants of the KUSHAQ and SLAVIA boast cosmetic enhancements such as dual-tone alloy wheels, puddle lamps, chrome accents on the grille, tailgate, and door moldings, and Elegance branding on the B-pillars. KUSHAQ Elegance additionally sports 17-inch Vega alloy wheels, which were previously seen on the Monte Carlo variant of the midsize SUV.

They are powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine

SKODA exclusively provides the Elegance Editions of the KUSHAQ SUV and SLAVIA sedan with the 150hp, 1.5-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine. However, customers can choose between the 6-speed manual and the 7-speed DCT gearboxes.

There are some tweaks to the cabins

Modifications to the interior in comparison to the top-spec Style trim consist of door sill scuff plates for the SLAVIA Elegance, updated mats, and aluminum pedals for both models. The Elegance badges adorn their steering wheel and cushions. The features list remains unchanged, featuring a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and a six-speaker plus subwoofer sound system.

KUSHAQ and SLAVIA are listed among the safest cars

Safety-wise, the KUSHAQ and SLAVIA rank among the top cars in India. The KUSHAQ SUV, along with its technical cousin Volkswagen Taigun, earned a five-star rating at the Global NCAP, making them the safest SUVs available in India. Likewise, the SLAVIA sedan, together with Volkswagen Virtus, also secured a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests.

Previously launched special editions

SKODA already has a range of special edition versions for these vehicles, including Lava Blue, Matte Edition, Monte Carlo, and more. Earlier this year, SKODA introduced the Onyx edition and Ambition Plus variants for the KUSHAQ and SLAVIA during the festive season.