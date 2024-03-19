Next Article

It should get traction control and Bluetooth connectivity

Indian Motorcycle to reveal 2024 Scout on April 2

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:20 am Mar 19, 202411:20 am

What's the story Indian Motorcycle is set to pull the covers off a brand-new Scout model in global markets on April 2. This will mark the first major revamp of the Scout lineup since it broke cover almost ten years ago. The existing model, driven by a powerful 1,133cc V-Twin engine, is available in four distinct versions in India. The new model should arrive here too.

Specs

Design and performance of the current model

The current Indian Scout model boasts a compact-stroke liquid-cooled engine, a shift from the company's conventional design philosophy. The 1,133cc V-Twin mill churns out 100hp of power and 97Nm of torque at 5,600rpm. The motorcycle sports a minimalist design with a low-slung stance and a foot-forward riding position typical of cruisers. However, its limited suspension travel and low ground clearance can be challenging on Indian roads.

Expectations

Buzz around the upcoming Indian Scout

According to Indian Motorcycle's promotional materials, the upcoming model is touted as an 'all-new' bike, suggesting substantial changes across most aspects of the vehicle. There are whispers that it might borrow power from the FTR's engine, potentially narrowing its cubic capacity gap with its main competitor, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S. However, these are just conjectures at this point. Definitive details will only emerge post-official launch.

Price

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the 2024 Indian Scout in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the premium vehicle is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 18-19 lakh (ex-showroom).