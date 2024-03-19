Next Article

The luxury EV is set to make its debut in India next year

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron EV goes official with 625km range

By Akash Pandey 11:15 am Mar 19, 202411:15 am

What's the story German automaker Audi has unveiled its newest member of the e-tron SUV, the Q6 e-tron, in the global markets. The luxury electric vehicle (EV) is built on the innovative Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, similar to the Porsche Macan EV. This cutting-edge platform incorporates an 800-volt system and two rear-mounted electric motors for optimal power and weight distribution.

Exterior and interior

High-tech features define Q6 e-tron

The new Q6 e-tron has distinctive high-positioned LED DRLs and wider rear tires, contributing to its look and improved driving dynamics. The interior showcases a futuristic design with a 14.5-inch central curved display which extends into an 11.9-inch driver display behind the steering wheel. Additionally, there's a 10.9-inch infotainment unit for front passenger and an optional AR heads-up display that projects images on the windshield. The SUV also boasts an AI-powered digital assistant.

Performance part

Power and range combinations

The Audi Q6 e-tron comes in two variants: the standard Q6 and the performance-focused SQ6. Both models are powered by a 100kWh battery pack, offering a potential range of up to 625km on one charge. The standard version's dual electric motors generate 382hp, while the SQ6 boasts an impressive output of 483hp. With launch control engaged, these figures increase to 456hp and 510hp, respectively, for enhanced acceleration.

Battery and charging

It charges from 10-80% in about 20 minutes

The advanced 800-volt charging system enables the Q6 e-tron to charge from 10-80% in a mere 21 minutes when using a 270kW DC fast charger. According to Audi, approximately 255km worth of charge can be achieved in just 10 minutes. The new PPE architecture is specifically engineered for optimal electric packaging, giving the SUV an agile stance.

Facts

Audi Q6 e-tron set to debut in India

The Audi Q6 e-tron is expected to make its debut in the Indian market next year. In North America, both the 2025 Audi Q6 and SQ6 E-Tron models are set to hit dealerships later this year. Pricing details for both models are yet to be announced and will be disclosed closer to their release date. The global unveiling of this vehicle signifies a major advancement for Audi in broadening its electric vehicle range.