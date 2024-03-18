Next Article

Price starts at Rs. 7.94 lakh

Hyundai VENUE's waiting period extends to 12 weeks this March

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:27 pm Mar 18, 202407:27 pm

What's the story Hyundai has announced a delivery schedule for Venue, a sought-after sub-four-meter SUV, for March 2024. Prospective buyers of the base-end petrol E MT variant can expect a wait time of up to 12 weeks. Those eyeing the diesel variants will need to wait for up to 10 weeks, while other petrol models have a six-week delivery period. This schedule is applicable across the country, giving potential customers an idea of when they can expect their new vehicle.

Cost

Hyundai VENUE's pricing and variant details

The Hyundai Venue's price in India starts at Rs. 7.94 lakh. The car manufacturer recently expanded its turbo-petrol lineup with the introduction of a new model, the Executive MT, which costs Rs. 10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). This new addition broadens the choices available to customers looking for their ideal variant within the Venue range. Moreover, attractive discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 are on offer on the car till March 31.

Specs

A look at the features

Hyundai Venue has a parametric-style grille, split-style headlights, a muscular hood, roof rails, stylish alloy wheels, and connected taillamps. Auto climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, multiple airbags, a sunroof, and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options are available inside. Under the hood, the vehicle is offered with a choice of petrol as well as diesel powertrains.