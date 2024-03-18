Next Article

It will be a 5-seater SUV

BMW to reveal Vision Neue Klasse X concept this month

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:30 pm Mar 18, 2024

What's the story BMW has announced the unveiling of its latest Vision Neue Klasse X concept, a sneak peek into the future of its SUV range, on March 21. The news broke on social media, accompanied by a teaser image showcasing the car's side silhouette, reminiscent of the current iX model. This concept is anticipated to provide an accurate preview of the first in a series of six cars built on BMW's Neue Klasse EV platform, slated for release starting late 2025.

What will Vision Neue Klasse X offer?

The Vision Neue Klasse X concept is a daringly designed five-seater SUV, poised to take over from the existing iX3. It's projected to boast nearly 600hp in its most powerful variant. Following this concept will be the revolutionary i3 saloon, previously introduced as the Neue Klasse concept at September's Munich show. Additional Neue Klasse EV models will swiftly join BMW's line-up.

Neue Klasse platform: A shift in BMW's approach

BMW R&D chief Frank Weber underscored the importance of adaptability in today's automotive landscape. He stressed that mastering diversity lies less in platform structure and more in how individual components like engines, batteries, motors, onboard computers, and software upgrades are utilized and interconnected. This philosophy underpins BMW's innovative Neue Klasse platform.

Production and launch of Neue Klasse models

Production for the Vision Neue Klasse X - set to compete with Audi Q6 E-tron and Porsche Macan EV - will kick off at a brand-new factory in Debrecen, Hungary starting in 2025. Other BMW manufacturing facilities located in Munich, Germany, and San Luis Potosi, Mexico shall commence production of Neue Klasse cars from 2026 and 2027 respectively. Till now, the iX3 and the i3 saloon were exclusively manufactured at BMW's factory in Dadong, China.

BMW's innovative sixth-generation lithium-ion battery

At the heart of the Neue Klasse platform is a cutting-edge sixth-generation lithium-ion battery, developed internally by BMW. This groundbreaking technology employs cylindrical cells with liquid cooling and delivers a substantial 20% rise in volumetric energy density. The new battery, which charges 30% faster than its predecessor, will enable future BMW models to offer extended ranges using batteries of the same size as those currently in operation.

Refined battery composition for enhanced performance

The revamped battery boasts a higher nickel content but less cobalt within the cathode compared to the fifth-generation battery currently used. The anode has also been upgraded with more silicon content and a modified synthetic graphite mix. This transition from a 400V electric architecture to a more sophisticated 800V system in all future BMW EVs, is projected to significantly boost the performance of BMW's forthcoming Neue Klasse models.