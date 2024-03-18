Next Article

Mahindra XUV300's fresh spy shots confirm design changes

By Akash Pandey 05:05 pm Mar 18, 202405:05 pm

What's the story Mahindra is gearing up to roll out a mid-cycle refresh for its well-liked compact SUV, the XUV300. The car has been spotted testing once again, revealing details about its design changes and suggesting that a launch is just around the corner. Newly unveiled information about the vehicle's exterior attributes and interior layout provides potential customers with a sneak peek into what this eagerly awaited facelift has in store.

Variants and features

What to expect from XUV300 (facelift)?

Significant design alterations are anticipated for the XUV300 facelift, drawing cues from Mahindra's forthcoming BE range of electric SUVs slated for a 2025 launch. It will be offered in base, mid, and top-tier versions, with all three having turn indicators on wing mirrors. The wheels will act as a unique identifier among them. Base and mid-level models will feature steel wheels adorned with plastic caps, while the high-end version will sport diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Inside the SUV

Shared design and digital cluster

The interior of the XUV300 facelift is predicted to reflect that of its sibling, the 2024 XUV400, boasting a standalone 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The updated model may also incorporate a fully digital instrument cluster, akin to rivals like Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet. These upgrades aim to enhance the driving experience and convenience for buyers.

Facts

Powertrain choices for the new model

The revamped XUV300 will come with a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine in two power outputs: 110hp and 131hp. A 1.5-liter diesel engine delivering 117hp will also be available. The TurboSport model will maintain its manual-only transmission, while other versions will offer both manual and AMT gearbox choices. The diesel variant may be offered with a torque converter automatic gearbox. Discounts reaching up to Rs. 1.82 lakh on existing XUV300 models hint that its refreshed counterpart is set to launch soon.