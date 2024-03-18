Next Article

It will be built on Volkswagen's MQB EVO platform

Volkswagen Tayron to debut in India next year: Expected features

Mar 18, 2024

What's the story Earlier this year, a series of photos of Volkswagen's Tayron, a seven-seater SUV, emerged from China. These images offer a glimpse into the interior of this extended version of the Tiguan. The dashboard is occupied by three screens: the central infotainment system, a digital display for instruments, and another for passenger use. The infotainment screen showcases a backlit slider controller, and should operate on Volkswagen's most recent MIB4 digital interface. The vehicle will arrive in India next year.

Features

A look at the interiors

The interior of Tayron exudes a luxurious feel with its soft-touch materials, blue-accented contrast stitching, and sporty seats. The middle console houses a wireless charging pad, audio controls, a rotary dial for drive selection, and dual cupholders. Additionally, there's ample storage space beneath the console. The steering wheel features conventional buttons and switches. However, these leaked photos do not provide any insight into the seven-seater arrangement or space in the second and third rows.

Specs

What about its platform and powertrain?

Tayron will be built on Volkswagen's MQB EVO platform which also forms the base for SKODA KODIAQ. This SUV will be equipped with a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine offering varied power outputs and potentially a 2.0-liter diesel variant in certain markets. All engines will be paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system along with either 4WD or 2WD options. Furthermore, two plug-in hybrid versions will be available providing an electric-only range exceeding 100km, along with DC fast charging capability.

Cost

What about its pricing and availability?

Volkswagen Tayron will be brought to India via the CKD route, and shall go official here in 2025. The four-wheeler is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 30-40 lakh (ex-showroom).

