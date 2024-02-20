It will cost upwards of Rs. 12 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio X nameplate trademarked in India: Expected features

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:46 pm Feb 20, 2024

What's the story Mahindra has recently trademarked the Scorpio X nameplate in India, sparking speculation about a new model in the works. This could potentially be a production-ready version of the Global Pik Up concept, that was unveiled last year and is based on the Scorpio N SUV. The anticipated launch of this pick-up on our shores is set for 2025.

Scorpio X is possibly linked to Global Pik Up concept

The Global Pik Up concept made its debut in South Africa last year, with a test mule spotted sporting design elements from the Scorpio-N, and taillights reminiscent of the first-generation Scorpio. The production version of this pick-up, possibly called Scorpio X, is expected to feature a new-generation mHawk diesel engine under the hood.

Expected features

Mahindra Global Pik Up, potentially named Scorpio X, is likely to offer both six-speed manual and automatic transmission options, as well as a 4WD system. It will draw power from a 2.2-liter diesel engine that produces 172hp of power and 400Nm of peak torque. Six airbags, a sunroof, semi-automatic parking, Level 2 ADAS, 5G connectivity, a Harman audio system, and drive modes are also expected.

How much will it cost?

The estimated price range for this upcoming Mahindra Scorpio X falls between Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 22.00 lakh (ex-showroom). Here, it will rival the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.