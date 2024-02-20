It will be offered in 6 trim levels

Everything we know about 2024 Tata Nexon Dark Edition SUV

What's the story Homegrown automaker Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Nexon Dark Edition in India early next month. This follows the success of Dark Editions for its other SUV models like the Harrier and Safari. The Nexon Dark Edition will be offered in six trim levels, including Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless S, as well as Fearless+ S.

Powertrain options and exterior features

The Nexon Dark Edition will provide buyers with two engine options. This will include a 120hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine with manual, 6-speed AMT/DCT gearbox choices, and a 115hp, 1.5-liter diesel engine with 6-speed MT and AMT gearbox options. The exterior is anticipated to showcase an all-black finish with black bumpers, grille, alloy wheels, darkened roof rails, and also a darkened Tata logo.

Interior details and competitors

Inside the Nexon Dark Edition, expect to find a blacked-out dashboard, black leatherette upholstery, gloss black center console, and black roof liner. The model will get features like sequential LED DRLs, keyless go, auto climate control, a 360-degree camera, a sunroof, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Other models in this segment like Brezza, Kiger, and Magnite have also introduced black editions, while Sonet offers a matte gray finish in its X-Line variant.

What about its pricing?

The availability and pricing information of the Tata Nexon's Dark Edition in India will be disclosed at the time of its arrival. However, it will surely carry a premium over the standard model which begins at Rs. 8.15 lakh (ex-showroom).