Volvo changes car names for MY2025, drops 'Recharge' suffix

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:05 pm Feb 20, 202405:05 pm

What's the story Volvo is streamlining its vehicle names by dropping the "Recharge" label from its all-electric and plug-in hybrid models. The XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge are now called the EX40 and EC40, respectively. This move aims to simplify the Swedish automaker's lineup as it grows. The new naming system also covers other EVs like the EX30 crossover, EX90 SUV, and the China-exclusive EM90 minivan.

Improvement

Performance software pack boosts power

The newly rebranded EX40 and EC40 models now offer an optional Performance Software Pack in some markets, boosting their power by 34hp for a total of 436hp. This enhancement allows for quicker acceleration, though exact numbers haven't been disclosed. The pack can be added to new car orders or as an update for existing MY2024 XC40 Recharge or C40 owners. Moreover, Volvo's XC60 and XC90 models receive an upgraded B5 mild-hybrid powertrain for cleaner performance.

Changes

What about S60 Recharge and XC60 Recharge?

Plug-in hybrid models such as the S60 Recharge, XC60 Recharge, and others are getting the "T6" or "T8" suffix. Such designations were previously used for petrol-powered cars, but are now being repurposed.

Upgrades

Black Edition treatment for XC40, EX40, and C40

After the success of the XC60 Black Edition, Volvo is expanding the dark theme to its XC40, EX40, and C40 models. The Black Edition lineup features glossy black 20-inch wheels, Onyx Black paintwork, high-gloss badging, and dark interiors. Volvo aims to launch more EVs before transitioning to a fully electric car lineup by 2030. In 2023, EV sales made up only 16% of Volvo's total sales but experienced a 70% increase compared to 2022.