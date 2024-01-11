McLaren to launch its most powerful car in India tomorrow

By Pradnesh Naik 10:19 am Jan 11, 202410:19 am

With its carbon fiber chassis and other lightweight material, the McLaren 750S weighs just 1,389kg (Photo credit: McLaren)

McLaren is gearing up to launch its newest powerhouse, the 750S, in India tomorrow. This exciting development follows the British automaker's entry into the Indian market last year with the debut of the 765LT and the Artura grand-tourer models. Unveiled globally in April last year, the 750S is considered the spiritual successor to the 720S and holds the title of McLaren's most potent series-production car to date.

Design and interior features of the McLaren 750S

The new McLaren 750S sports a revamped front bumper, sleeker LED headlamps, larger air intakes, and a massive active rear wing. Inside, you'll find luxurious Nappa leather interiors, a McLaren Control Launcher system, a Bowers and Wilkins-sourced premium music system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a wireless charging pad. With an estimated price tag of around Rs. 7 crore (ex-showroom), the 750S is set to make waves in the Indian supercar market.

Specifications of the high-performance coupe

Underneath its stylish exterior, the McLaren 750S houses a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that churns out an impressive 740hp of maximum power and 800Nm of peak torque. This potent engine is paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox that delivers power to the rear wheels. Boasting a remarkable performance, the supercar can sprint from 0-100km/h in a mere 2.8 seconds, solidifying its position as a fierce competitor in its segment.

