2026 Mahindra Bolero will offer 4 front-facing seat rows

1/4

Auto 2 min read

2026 Mahindra Bolero will offer 4 front-facing seat rows

By Akash Pandey 01:02 pm Dec 18, 202301:02 pm

It will come in multiple length and wheelbase options

Mahindra is developing an all-new Bolero. Planned for a debut in 2026, the SUV is set to be built on the innovative U171 platform. This next-generation Bolero range will offer various seating, body styles, and powertrain options, targeting customers in tier-2 cities. The lineup will include multiple length and wheelbase choices to cater to the different preferences of the buyers.

2/4

Diverse line-up starting with five-seat version

The new Bolero series will start with a five-seat model, likely under 4,000mm in length, replacing the current Bolero and the less popular Bolero Neo. A larger three-row version is also anticipated, though it's uncertain if the 7-seat model will maintain the under-4,000mm size like its predecessor. Mahindra aims to enhance passenger safety and achieve a higher Bharat NCAP crash test rating by equipping the Bolero with a forward-facing third row.

3/4

Bolero will also have a four-row XL iteration

Focusing on buyers in rural areas, Mahindra plans to launch an extended XL version of the Bolero to compete with the Force Citiline. This model will feature four front-facing rows of seats, accommodating up to nine passengers. Some of the wheelbase options for the next-gen Bolero will be shared with the Mahindra pickup range, allowing for better economies of scale and competitive pricing.

4/4

Other upcoming launches from Mahindra

Mahindra is gearing up to release an updated XUV300 SUV in the coming months and currently offering attractive discounts on the outgoing XUV300 to clear stock. Updates for the XUV400 EV are also in progress. Also, a 5-door Thar is set to debut in 2024.