By Dwaipayan Roy 03:29 pm Nov 20, 202303:29 pm

The car will get ventilated and powered front seats

Volkswagen will unveil a unique version of the Taigun SUV, dubbed the 'Sound Edition,' in India on November 21. A recent leak has shed light on the special edition's enhanced features, graphics, and livery. The Sound Edition will be offered in four color choices: Lava Blue, Carbon Steel Gray, Rising Blue, and Wild Cherry Red. The exterior will feature a contrasting black roof, blacked-out ORVMs, fresh graphics on the C-pillars, and 'Sound Edition' emblems.

Interior upgrades for the Taigun Sound Edition

In addition to the standard amenities, the Taigun Sound Edition will introduce two new features. Ventilated and powered front seats will offer improved comfort for both drivers and passengers. Moreover, the variant will include a subwoofer and an amplifier to enrich the in-car audio experience. These enhancements aim to distinguish the Taigun Sound Edition from its regular counterparts, while upholding Volkswagen's reputation for quality and performance.

No mechanical changes

Although the Taigun Sound Edition will receive visual and interior improvements, its mechanics will remain unaltered. It will still be driven by the same TSI petrol engine found in its current variants. More information about the special edition, such as its pricing, will be disclosed during the official launch on November 21. The Virtus might get a similar treatment on that day too.