How Mahindra Thar 5-door version will differ from 3-door variant

By Pradnesh Naik 12:49 pm Feb 21, 202412:49 pm

What's the story Mahindra is gearing up to soon reveal the five-door version of its iconic lifestyle SUV, the Thar, in India. The off-roader is expected to be revealed by mid-2024 and will feature a host of upgrades over the current-generation three-door variant. With features such as a sunroof and a larger infotainment screen, here's how the new model will differ from the existing Thar.

Why does this story matter?

The lifestyle SUV segment in India has been growing rapidly in recent years. Despite a long waiting period of up to 12 months, Mahindra Thar continues to attract 7,000 new bookings per month. However, with the arrival of the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny, the supremacy of the Thar was challenged. To address this rivalry, Mahindra is set to launch the five-door Thar soon.

The upcoming SUV will get an electric sunroof

To offer an upmarket cabin feel to its customers, Mahindra will be offering an electric single-pane sunroof in the five-door Thar model. While it may not offer as wide an opening as the three-door Thar's removable hard-top roof, the wide glass sunroof will be more practical during monsoon or dusty environments. The sunroof will also provide an airy feel inside the cabin.

It will get a larger infotainment panel

Unlike the 7.0-inch panel seen on the current-generation three-door Thar model, the forthcoming Thar five-door will likely pack a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel from the Mahindra XUV400 EV. It has a highly responsive touch panel with support for smartphone connectivity via wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This larger unit will uplift the cabin's overall ambiance and provide better connectivity to customers.

The SUV will sport a fully digital instrument cluster

Rather than using the semi-digital setup of the three-door Thar, the all-new Thar five-door will get a fully digital instrument cluster similar to the one seen on the XUV700. The new cluster will provide a host of data, making it more convenient for the driver.

It will get a 360-degree-view camera setup

To enhance the convenience and drivability of the Thar five-door model, Mahindra will likely equip it with a 360-degree-view camera setup, along with ultrasonic parking sensors at the front and rear. This will allow the customers to park the SUV in tight spots as well as tackle narrow pathways with relative ease when off-roading.

Thar 5-door will get six airbags as standard

With the introduction of stricter safety norms, Mahindra will equip the Thar five-door model with six airbags as a standard feature. The SUV will also have ABS, EBD, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) to further improve the safety quotient.