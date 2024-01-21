Maruti Suzuki brings back 'Mild-Hybrid' technology in Brezza SUV

By Pradnesh Naik 04:39 pm Jan 21, 202404:39 pm

Maruti Suzuki Brezza rolls on 16-inch designer dual-tone wheels

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest automaker, has brought back the 48V self-charging 'Mild-Hybrid' engine for its popular SUV, the Brezza. This technology is specifically available in the ZXi and ZXi+ manual trims. The move comes after the company had removed the mild-hybrid system in July last year. With nearly 13,000 units sold in December 2023, the Brezza continues to contribute to Maruti Suzuki's growing presence in the SUV market.

Mild-hybrid technology helps boost fuel efficiency

The addition of the 48V self-charging mild-hybrid system to the Brezza's 1.5-liter, 'K15C,' inline-four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine has significantly improved fuel efficiency. Non-hybrid manual variants offer a fuel efficiency of 17.38km/liter, while the ZXi and ZXi+ manual trims with mild-hybrid technology now deliver an impressive 19.89km/liter. Automatic variants, which have always included the potent system, maintain a fuel efficiency figure of about 19.8km/liter.

The SUV flaunts muscular styling and a spacious cabin

On the outside, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza flaunts a traditional boxy silhouette associated with an SUV. It gets a clamshell hood, a sleek grille, LED headlamps with integrated L-shaped DRLs, a silvered skid plate, roof rails, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. On the inside, it has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard and premium upholstery. It features an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, a head-up display, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Brezza's pricing and competition

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza will set you back by Rs. 8.29 lakh for the base LXi MT variant and Rs. 13.98 lakh for the top-spec ZXi+ AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom). It competes with rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai VENUE, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Mahindra XUV300. The reintroduction of the mild hybrid engine in select trims is expected to further solidify Brezza's standing in the competitive SUV market.