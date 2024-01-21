Maximize your EV's range in winter with these simple tips

By Pradnesh Naik 03:03 pm Jan 21, 202403:03 pm

Charging EVs overnight is recommended in cold weather conditions to optimize battery life (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

As electric vehicles (EVs) gain popularity in India, potential buyers often worry about range anxiety, particularly during the colder months. Chilly weather can lead to a significant decrease in an EV's range, as battery packs are less efficient in low temperatures. This can result in a drop of up to 20% in range, making it essential for EV owners to adopt strategies to maximize their vehicle's performance during winter.

Pre-heat your EV while plugged in

One effective method to improve your EV's range in winter is pre-heating the vehicle while it's plugged in at home. Heating a car requires a substantial amount of energy, and doing so while unplugged can quickly deplete the battery. By using power from the grid to pre-heat your EV, you can save battery life. Furthermore, you can enjoy a warm vehicle with a full charge when you're ready to hit the road.

Drive slowly and use eco mode

Driving at slower speeds can also help extend your electric vehicle's range, as faster driving consumes more energy and reduces efficiency. This principle applies to both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and EVs. Slower speeds not only enhance safety in snowy or foggy conditions but also significantly increase the range. Additionally, using Eco mode can further boost your vehicle's range by lowering power consumption.

Keep the battery charged and tires inflated

To maximize your EV's range during winter, it's crucial to maintain an optimal battery charge level. Most EV makers recommend keeping the battery charge between 20% and 80%. Charging overnight can ensure your vehicle has enough range when you need it. Moreover, proper tire inflation is vital. Cold weather can cause tire pressure to drop, leading to decreased range. Regularly checking tire pressure and inflating them to the recommended level is a must.