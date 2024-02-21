With its high-mounted snorkel, the Force Gurkha has a water-wading capacity of up to 700mm. Representative image

New Force Gurkha 5-door in the works: What to expect

Feb 21, 2024

What's the story Force Motors is gearing up to introduce the five-door version of the Gurkha in India soon. In the latest development, a camouflaged mule of the SUV has been spotted undergoing high-altitude testing in Ladakh. The carmaker is aiming to make the Gurkha a strong contender in the off-road and lifestyle segment. The new variant of the capable off-roader is being developed to compete with the upcoming Mahindra Thar five-door and Maruti Suzuki Jimny on our shores.

Features

Distinctive features of the Force Gurkha 5-door

The test mule of the upcoming Force Gurkha five-door was seen sporting distorted pattern camouflage and rolling on 18-inch alloy wheels. Its tall snorkel and overall profile resemble the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class, especially in the forthcoming all-new avatar. Key features expected on the SUV include round headlights with integrated LED DRLs, fender-mounted LED indicators, a G-Class-inspired silhouette, manual AC, an aftermarket infotainment panel, and various seating configurations.

Capabilities

Engine and off-road capabilities of the SUV

The Force Gurkha five-door is expected to feature the same 2.6-liter, Mercedes-derived, 'FM CR,' turbo-charged diesel engine as its predecessor. Its off-road capabilities include a '4X4' transfer case, with front and rear mechanically lockable differentials. Despite ongoing testing and anticipation, Force Motors has not yet revealed any new elements or features for the upcoming SUV, leaving enthusiasts curious about what surprises may be in store for this highly anticipated off-road vehicle.